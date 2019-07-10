Oak Creek: One person has died at Amazon construction site

OAK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) — One person has reportedly died at an Amazon construction site in Oak Creek Wednesday morning.

Local 5’s Milwaukee affiliate, CBS58, says police received a report that a victim was operating a piece of equipment on an upper floor. The victim reportedly drove the equipment out of an open window area.

The fall was estimated to be about 30-40 feet.

Officials told CBS58 the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where they were then pronounced dead. The victim’s name is being withheld until the family has been notified.

Oak Creek Police are reportedly investigating the incident along with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office and OSHA Investigators.