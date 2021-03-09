Oakfield Schools hire new District Administrator

OAKFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oakfield School Board has made a selection for their new District Administrator.

Tracey Conners was selected as the new District Administrator, and she is currently serving as Woodfield Elementary School Prinicpal. Conners would start as Oakfield District Administrator starting July 1.

“The Board enthusiastically chooses Tracey Conners as our new District Administrator,” Board President Paul Dercks said Monday.

According to a release, Conners has 29 years of experience, including 25 years in the West Bend School District where she served in a variety of roles including:

Principal of West Bend East and West High Schools

Director of Elementary Education

Principal of Fair Park Elementary School

Assistant Principal of West Bend East High School

Curriculum Coordinator

Conner has two Masters degrees in Education and Educational Leadership, from Aurora University and Marian University, and certifications as a Principal and Curriculum Director, according to a release.

Oakfield schools hired CESA 6 to lead the School Board through the search process.