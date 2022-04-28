OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) is denying a claim stating that a complaint was filed alleging that the district failed to address and/or investigate incidents of racial discrimination against students.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, OASD stated that the district has not received any complaint filed by the ACLU regarding racial discrimination against students.

The complaint, allegedly filed by ACLU, is requesting that the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights investigate the district after Black middle school students were allegedly expelled when they were racially harassed at school.

According to ACLU, the alleged expulsion stemmed from an incident that took place during a school dance.

During the dance, a White OASD student allegedly threw water at a group of Black students and called them racial slurs.

ACLU reports that the White student was not reprimanded for their alleged actions, instead, a Black student who witnessed the incident was reportedly punished.

When the group of Black students voiced their frustrations over the school’s response they were reportedly referred for expulsion as a result.

In addition to this incident, the complaint also claims that the district has failed to address and/or investigate previous incidents of racial discrimination involving two Black students.

“The Oshkosh Area School District has an obligation to thoroughly investigate incidents of racial harassment occurring at its schools, but instead, the District has chosen to expel the Black students who are being subjected to harassment,” said Attorney Elisabeth Lambert, Equal Justice Works Fellow with the ACLU of Wisconsin.

In response to these allegations. the OASD said that they have not received any complaints regarding racial discrimination against said students.

The district did confirm that ACLU appeared in a student expulsion matter that resulted in a student being expelled for endangering the property, health, and safety of others while at school and for repeated rule violations.

The State Department of Public Instruction reportedly upheld this decision.

“The District remains committed to providing a safe environment for all students and takes any claims of discriminatory acts very seriously,” shared OASD.