OASD taking steps to raise awareness of consequences of school threats

OSHKOSH, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Oshkosh Area School District and local law enforcement are taking steps to ensure every student knows the consequences of making school threats.

“We are educating and communicating with our students and the entire community so they know that not only are we continuing to treat all threats with the utmost seriousness, but there will be consequences for those responsible.” stated Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright.

Letters were sent out to parents in the district in hopes of initiating conversations at home and deterring students from making a decision that may greatly impact their life.