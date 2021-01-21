FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

‘Obvious turmoil’: New Holstein Police Department to remain as is after vote

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A plan to consolidate with the Calumet County Sheriff was voted down by council members, while the council approved hiring a new Police Chief.

The former New Holstein Police Chief resigned amidst the debate over consolidation with the Calumet County Sheriff.

Consolidating with the Calumet County Sheriff would save millions of dollars while also maintaining 24-hour service, according to Mayor Jeff Hebl.

Mayor Hebl tells Local 5 that he is concerned about maintaining 24-hour service, since hiring a new chief could take months, and then that new chief has to fill two officer vacancies.

However, several council members say around 80% of their constituents are against consolidation and that is the reason why they voted to keep the New Holstein Police Department as is.

“I’ve heard what everyone had to say and I acted out and represented in what the people wanted,” says Richard Snelson, New Holstein Council Member.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Picks

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Top 5 Tweets

Green Bay Nation: Running the rock, Packers pass rush, and winter

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Preview

Wrightstown & Kiel boys earn big road wins, Appleton East girls outlast Hortonvile