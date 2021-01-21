‘Obvious turmoil’: New Holstein Police Department to remain as is after vote

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A plan to consolidate with the Calumet County Sheriff was voted down by council members, while the council approved hiring a new Police Chief.

The former New Holstein Police Chief resigned amidst the debate over consolidation with the Calumet County Sheriff.

Consolidating with the Calumet County Sheriff would save millions of dollars while also maintaining 24-hour service, according to Mayor Jeff Hebl.

Mayor Hebl tells Local 5 that he is concerned about maintaining 24-hour service, since hiring a new chief could take months, and then that new chief has to fill two officer vacancies.

However, several council members say around 80% of their constituents are against consolidation and that is the reason why they voted to keep the New Holstein Police Department as is.

“I’ve heard what everyone had to say and I acted out and represented in what the people wanted,” says Richard Snelson, New Holstein Council Member.