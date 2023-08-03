GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders in Green Bay helped extricate a dump truck occupant after they could not get out when the vehicle rolled over near Bay Settlement Road on Wednesday.

A Facebook post from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department states that crews were sent to WIS 54 near Bay Settlement Road around 9:50 a.m. on August 2 for reports of a vehicle rollover.

Crews arrived to find a dump truck rolled over on its side with one person inside and unable to escape.

An occupant of a dump truck that had rolled over near Bay Settlement Road in Green Bay had to be extricated on August 2 (Photo credit: Green Bay Metro Fire Department)

After being extricated by firefighters, the occupant was treated for minor injuries and taken to a local hospital.

No other details about the incident have been provided.