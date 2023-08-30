SHOREWOOD HILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers are searching for the people who fled from an alleged stolen vehicle following a rollover crash in southcentral Wisconsin on Saturday.

A Facebook post from the Shorewood Hills Police Department states that officers were sent to the 3200 block of University Avenue after a report of a rollover crash around 11:55 p.m. on August 26.

After officers arrived at the scene, it was determined that the occupants of the vehicle, which was later discovered to be reported stolen out of Madison, had fled on foot into Shorewood Hills. It was noted in the release that the vehicle had also fled from officers prior to the accident.

Photo credit: Shorewood Hills Police Department

A perimeter was established and a search was conducted with the help of a K9 and drone, however, the search was unsuccessful.

Officers are asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Shorewood Hills Police Department at (608) 267-1110 or Madison Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

No other details have been released.