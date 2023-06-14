GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The passenger cruise ship Ocean Navigator called on the Port of Green Bay to make a stop on June 14, allowing for passengers to take in some local activities before departing on Thursday.

Passengers of the Ocean Navigator will be visiting different sites in Green Bay with stops on the guided city tour that include the Neville Public Museum, The Automobile Gallery, Captains Walk Winery, the National Railroad Museum, and a drive-by viewing of Lambeau Field.

The American Queen Voyages cruise ship arrived at the Port of Green Bay around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, after two successful visits in 2022.

“We’re so pleased that passengers of the Ocean Navigator and officials from American Queen Voyages enjoyed their stop in Green Bay in 2022,” said Brad Toll, President and CEO of Discover Green Bay.

“We heard great feedback on the community and the convenience of landing at the Port of Green Bay and Leicht Park. Many we spoke to said Green Bay was the highlight of their trip, and we plan to have that be the case again for passengers this year,” added Toll.

Tourism representatives are planned to be stationed at Leicht Park to offer a hospitable entry into Green Bay and share information about the community for the passengers’ afternoon free time, including visiting the Wednesday Farmers Market in the On Broadway District.

The Ocean Navigator is scheduled to depart Green Bay at 7 a.m. on June 15 and is slated to make another stop at the Port in late June.