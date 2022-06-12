GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The passenger cruise ship Ocean Navigator, is scheduled to be docked at the Port of Green Bay on Monday, June 13, and Thursday, June 30.

The stop in Green Bay will be one of the overnight ports scheduled on the ship’s 16-day voyage.

Join Discover Green Bay along with community leaders to learn how the ship, its passengers, and crew will be welcomed to the Green Bay community and the tours that have been planned for their experience.

The informational event will be held on June 13 at 12:45 p.m., at Leicht Memorial Park.

Guest speakers include:

Cameron Teske – VP of Visitor Experiences, Discover Green Bay

Eric Genrich – Mayor of Green Bay

Troy Streckenbach – County Executive, Brown County

Sue Broberg – Owner, C&M Presents

Track the cruise ship’s location here.