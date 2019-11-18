Oconto area woman dies in crash involving pickup truck

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) — An Oconto area woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Oconto on Friday.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff Office, officers were dispatched to State Highway 22 at Logtown Road at around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials determined a pickup truck operated by a 30-year-old Lena man was traveling west on Highway 22 towing a skid steer on a trailer.

The man was negotiating a corner when the pickup crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound passenger car driven by the 53-year-old Oconto area woman.

The woman reportedly died at the scene and the 30-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries received in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office says an ongoing investigation is being conducted with the assistance of Wisconsin State Patrol and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.