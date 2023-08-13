OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Children in Oconto were embracing one of the last weeks of summer by participating in Bellin Health Fitness’s first Kids Triathlon.

Like a typical triathlon, more than 60 children between the ages of 3-14 swam, rode a bike, and ran. Those between the ages of 11-14 had the longest route, swimming 100 yards, biking 5 miles, and running 1 mile. The route became shorter the younger the age group.

Participating in the event were 12-year-old Brysen and 10-year-old Lakelyn Buyarski from Peshtigo.

After finishing the race Brysen said, “I think [all the courses] were fun except the running, but I still got through it.”

The goal of the event was to get children in the community together to stay active and encourage each other.

“It is so important to get kids off the screen, off the computers, and off their digital equipment that they have and just get active,” Kasey Eischermis, Bellin Health Fitness Team Facilitator says.

At the end of the event, each child received a medal and refreshments.

Brysen and Lakelyn’s mom Brigette said the event was a great way for her kids to stay active while also having fun.

“We enjoy getting involved in local community events. Getting that summer energy out to keep themselves fit and get them excited for the school year [is great],” Buyarski says.

Bellin Health hopes to continue this event for years to come.