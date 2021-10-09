Oconto & Brown counties offering flu vaccination clinics in October

FILE – This Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 file photo shows influenza vaccine syringes at the L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan’s Community Resource Center’s Free Drive-Thru vaccination event in Los Angeles. February is usually the peak of flu season, with doctors’ offices and hospitals packed with suffering patients. But not in 2021. Flu has virtually disappeared, with reports coming in at far lower levels than anything seen in decades. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

(WFRV) – Two Northeast Wisconsin counties are attempting to combat flu-related illnesses this season by offering flu vaccination clinics during the month of October.

Brown County Public Health (BCPH) and Oconto County Public Health (OCPH) announced they will be hosting flu vaccination clinics this month as a way to encourage their communities to get vaccinated.

Starting on Monday, Oct. 11, OCPH will host a walk-in clinic from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the Oconto County Law Enforcement Center Conference Room, located at 220 Arbutus Avenue in Oconto. The cost to receive the flu vaccine is $30 cash or check, Medicaid, or Medicare. Residents are asked to bring their Medicare or Medicaid cards when they receive their shot.

Additionally, OCPH officials say they will also be visiting Oconto County schools to provide flu vaccines to students. The flu vaccines administered to students will be free but do require parents to fill out a consent form.

Then, on Sunday, Oct. 16, BCPH will be offering its drive-thru clinics from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Green Bay West High School and then again on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., also at Green Bay West High School. These vaccinations will be offered free of charge to community members age six months through 18 years of age and will be dependent on vaccine availability.

“Flu vaccines are another layer of protection to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death from a preventable disease,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach. “It’s critical that everyone in Brown County protect themselves, their family and their community by getting the flu vaccine.”