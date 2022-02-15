SURING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office handed over a referral to the district attorney regarding alleged strip searches at the Suring School District.

According to the Oconto County District Attorney’s Office, they have received a referral from the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office regarding the allegations of vape devices and strip searches at the Suring Public School District.

Officials from the attorney’s office would not provide any additional information regarding if charges were referred or the number of alleged incidents.

