Oconto Co. Health opens up limited COVID-19 vaccine appointments for clinic this week

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – As a new round of Wisconsinites become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Oconto County Health has announced a limited number of appointments available.
Those currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can begin making an appointment for a vaccine clinic that will be held later this week in Oconto.
Appointments can be made by calling 920-834-6846, but appointments will not be accepted by voicemail. No waitlist will be made or established. They will vaccinate 16 and 17-year-olds with parent consent.
At this time, the Oconto County Health Department plans to hold a vaccination clinic every week, but is subject to vaccine availability.