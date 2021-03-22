Oconto Co. Health opens up limited COVID-19 vaccine appointments for clinic this week

Vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine are ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in London. In recent days, countries including Denmark, Ireland and Thailand have temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine after reports that some people who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there’s no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available do not suggest the vaccine caused the clots. Britain and several other countries have stuck with the vaccine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – As a new round of Wisconsinites become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Oconto County Health has announced a limited number of appointments available.

Those currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can begin making an appointment for a vaccine clinic that will be held later this week in Oconto.

Appointments can be made by calling 920-834-6846, but appointments will not be accepted by voicemail. No waitlist will be made or established. They will vaccinate 16 and 17-year-olds with parent consent.

At this time, the Oconto County Health Department plans to hold a vaccination clinic every week, but is subject to vaccine availability.