Oconto Co. Health urging parents to get children vaccinated against COVID-19 before school year

OCONTO CO., Wis. (WFRV) – As the school year inches closer and closer, Oconto County Public Health is encouraging parents and guardians to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19 before heading off the school.

At this time, Pfizer is the only vaccine available to children 12 – 17 years old. With the Oconto County School District starting school on September 1, the Health Department says for students to be fully vaccinated by the first day of school, they would need to start their vaccine series no later than Tuesday, July 27.

Pfizer requires two doses, three weeks apart and a person isn’t fully vaccinated until 14 days after their second shot. As a result, it takes a minimum of 5 weeks with the Pfizer shot to become fully vaccinated.

As of July 20, nearly 1 in 5 (19%) of Oconto County residents age 12 – 17 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 1 in 3 (35%) in Wisconsin.