OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the nation’s largest independent health care advisory firms, The Chartis Group, recognized HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls as a 2022 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital in the U.S.

“This recognition as a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital in the country is a testament to the tremendous work and dedication shown by our colleagues, medical providers, and leaders at HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital every day,” said Chris Brabant, CEO, HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital.

In order to receive this recognition, The Chartis Group used the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™ to assess the performances of hospitals across the nation, including HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, in the following categories:

Quality

Outcomes

Patient perspective

Cost

Financial efficiency

Based on these measurements, HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital was ranked as a 2022 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital in the U.S.

“Despite unprecedented adversity, rural providers continue to display resiliency and a steadfast commitment to their communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Honoring the Top 100 is one of the highpoints of our year. We are delighted to recognize the exceptional performance and innovation of this year’s recipients, particularly in light of the extraordinary challenges facing America’s rural health safety net.”