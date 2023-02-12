LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 57-year-old man after a rollover crash in Little Suamico on Saturday for his sixth Operating While Intoxicated offense.

Authorities say the incident happened around 9:20 p.m. on February 11, when a trooper responded to a rollover crash on Geano Beach Road at CTH S in Little Suamico.

The vehicle, being driven by Jeffrey Lynn, hit a street sign and became disabled just off of the road. Lynn suffered minor injuries as a result.

During the crash investigation, the trooper reportedly noticed ‘indicators of impairment’ and administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

As a result of the sobriety tests, Lynn was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle while Under the Influence, his sixth offense.

Jeffrey was transported and released to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office Jail Division.

No additional information was provided.