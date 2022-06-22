MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oconto County man who was found guilty of killing two Green Bay residents back in 1976 has died. He was 85 years old.

Raymand Vannieuwenhoven was initially charged back in 2019 for the murders of David Schuldes and Ellen Mathys in a Town of Silver Cliff park.

The Green Bay couple had been camping at the time when someone had shot and killed then 25-year-old Schuldes, and sexually assaulted Schuldes’ fiance, then 24-year-old Matheys, before shooting and killing her.

What originally lead to Vannieuwenhoven’s arrest in March 2019 was a scientific breakthrough in connecting DNA evidence to potential suspects.

Authorities said Vannieuwenhoven, “didn’t seem too surprised“ when arrested.

He was charged and found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree sexual assault on July 27, 2021.

Court records showed Vannieuwenhoven had received two back-to-back life sentences in August of 2021.

According to those records, the case status for Vannieuwenhoven was changed on June 22, 2022, to “deceased.”