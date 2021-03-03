Oconto Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 36-year-old Suring man for alleged sexual assault of a child

SURING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office has reported a sexual assault incident that happened in the Village of Suring.

According to a release, the alleged sexual assault occurred on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 around 9:30 a.m.

Deputies say a 36-year-old male from Suring was arrested and booked into the Oconto County Jail on the charge of Sexual Assault of a Child.

The matter is currently under investigation by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office.

