NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Oconto Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 36-year-old Suring man for alleged sexual assault of a child

SURING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office has reported a sexual assault incident that happened in the Village of Suring.

According to a release, the alleged sexual assault occurred on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 around 9:30 a.m.

Deputies say a 36-year-old male from Suring was arrested and booked into the Oconto County Jail on the charge of Sexual Assault of a Child.

The matter is currently under investigation by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office.

Local 5 will keep you up to date if more information is release.

