Oconto Co. Sheriff’s Office does 172 traffic stops across 9 municipalities in one day

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office conducted an organized Criminal Interdiction Operation on March 26, in an attempt to locate drugs and other violations within Oconto County.

According to authorities, the focus area was across nine municipalities including:

Oconto Falls (City and Town)

Gillett (City and Town)

Oconto

Stiles

Morgan

Underhill

The operation was done with the help of the Northeast Tri-County Drug Enforcement Group (NETCDEG). The operation led to multiple arrests and traffic stops including:

172 traffic stops

183 warnings issued

54 citations issued

41 K9 deployments (25 positive K9 indications and 16 negative K9 indications)

8 in-custody arrests

Eleven offenses were found and charges were referred for the following:

Criminal and Civil Traffic Violations

Warrants

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of THC

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bail Jumping

Possession of Schedule II Narcotic

Fleeing an Officer

Recklessly Endangering Safety

Operating While Under the Influence

Probation Violation

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by twelve law enforcement agencies. Oconto County Sheriff’s Office asks any resident of Oconto County who is struggling with addiction to call 920-834-7000 and other county residents can contact 800-240-0276.