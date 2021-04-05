Oconto Co. Sheriff’s Office does 172 traffic stops across 9 municipalities in one day

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office conducted an organized Criminal Interdiction Operation on March 26, in an attempt to locate drugs and other violations within Oconto County.
According to authorities, the focus area was across nine municipalities including:
- Oconto Falls (City and Town)
- Gillett (City and Town)
- Oconto
- Stiles
- Morgan
- Underhill
The operation was done with the help of the Northeast Tri-County Drug Enforcement Group (NETCDEG). The operation led to multiple arrests and traffic stops including:
- 172 traffic stops
- 183 warnings issued
- 54 citations issued
- 41 K9 deployments (25 positive K9 indications and 16 negative K9 indications)
- 8 in-custody arrests
Eleven offenses were found and charges were referred for the following:
- Criminal and Civil Traffic Violations
- Warrants
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of THC
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Bail Jumping
- Possession of Schedule II Narcotic
- Fleeing an Officer
- Recklessly Endangering Safety
- Operating While Under the Influence
- Probation Violation
The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by twelve law enforcement agencies. Oconto County Sheriff’s Office asks any resident of Oconto County who is struggling with addiction to call 920-834-7000 and other county residents can contact 800-240-0276.