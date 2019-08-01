Oconto Co. storm damage updates, FAQs

OCONTO CO., Wis. (WFRV) — Many in Oconto County continue to recover strong storms in July. Officials have released updated information on ATV trails, burning regulations, tree removal, and more.

Officials say all Oconto County ATV trails are closed until further notice, including the portion of the Nicolet State Trail. Those who violate this closure may be ticketed.

Burn permits are required based on local DNR regulations, which can be found here or by calling 1-888-WIS-BURN (947-2876).

For northern Oconto County, including Brazeau, Bagley, Breed, or any Townships to the north, burning is allowed Thursday from 6 p.m. to midnight for a covered barrel, debris pile less than 6x6x6 feet in size and grass or wooded area less than 1 acre. Any burning in excess of this requires a special permit.

Oconto County officials say they are unable to check on unoccupied properties such as cabins or cottages. Trees reportedly continue to fall, which can keep you from reaching your cabin or, once inside, you may get stuck.

Officials ask that, for your safety and the safety of those responding to the storm damage, you may enter at your own risk.

Workers will be in the area over the next few weeks to conduct damage assessments. These workers will have credentials and Oconto officials say to not be afraid to ask to see an ID.

State and county roads are cleared of debris. Local agencies reportedly continue to clear local roads.

For more information on tree removal, generator tips, and other frequently asked questions, click the link below.