Oconto community holds peaceful demonstration

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Community members in Oconto came together for a peaceful demonstration against police brutality and black oppression.

The organizer told WFRV Local 5 he wanted to bring attention, awareness, and understanding to his community.

“I’m here to show that small-town people are not small-minded,” Joshua Armentrout said. “We all need to stay united to affect change in this country. Everyone has a voice and every voice matters and in voting and policy change comes up everyone from everywhere, no matter how small your town, is it’s gonna matter.”

The Oconto Police Department joined the protesters as they walked as a sign of solidarity.

