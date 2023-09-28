PENSAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A local Oconto County bar is revving up support for those who are in a battle with breast cancer with its 17th annual Breast Cancer Ride.

Ray Ray’s Bottoms Up Bar and Katnapper Jack Katering, LLC in Pensaukee are once again teaming up with Ribbon of Hope for the event.

The route stretches more than 100 miles and will stop at three different bowling alleys along the way.

“We are going to Peshtigo, Lena, back to Oconto, and then back to Ray Ray’s by 5 p.m. for dinner,” said Mike Skaggs.

After the ride, bikers and patrons can enjoy a prime rib dinner and participate in a bucket and 50/50 raffles. The proceeds will go towards patients who are battling breast cancer to make ends meet.

“They can receive a grant that will cover mortgage, utility payments, food, gas, and many different things that maybe insurance doesn’t cover,” explained Carmine Nell, Ribbon of Hope Foundation. “

The event is $20 per person, which includes food and raffle tickets. Registration begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Normally, the event has between 200 and 250 people participate. The ride starts at noon on September 30 and everyone is welcome.