Oconto County car crash leaves one dead, vehicle was in flames

UNDERHILL, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle car crash in Underhill left one dead as a vehicle was in flames in a wooded area next to the ditch.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident on CTH VV near Kalaus Road around 3:10 a.m. on Monday, March 22.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found a vehicle that was in flames in a wooded area next to the ditch. The only occupant in the vehicle died on the scene, according to authorities.

There is no information on the cause of the accident, and the investigation is ongoing.

