CHASE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Oconto County have provided an update on the hit-and-run incident on Thursday in the Town of Chase that left a Green Bay woman with ‘significant injury.’

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, the driver allegedly involved in the hit-and-run has been found and identified.

The release did note that the investigation remains ongoing.

Deputies say that a vehicle reportedly hit a 39-year-old bicyclist, leaving her with ‘significant injury,’ just before 4:45 a.m. on Thursday near the intersection of CTH C and South Chase Road.

No other information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story when additional details are released.