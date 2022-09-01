OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Oconto County District Attorney Edward Burke Jr. has reportedly resigned effective September 1, and now Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants.

According to a release by Gov. Evers, the new district attorney will serve the remainder of the unexpired term. That term ends in January 2025.

There was no information on the reason for the resignation.

Those looking to apply can find the application on Gov. Evers’ website. All applications must be received by 5 p.m. on September 21.

