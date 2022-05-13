OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – When night turned to day and the sun came out, residents all over Oconto County say they were shocked by what a Friday night storm left behind.

For William Grawien, the storm left behind several feet of water in his backyard destroying his garden.

“I was shocked, I’d never seen it where my whole garden was flooded,” said Grawien.

Water in the Little River behind his house spilled over into his backyard and into the roads around his house. Several roadways had standing water on them, cars had to go through slowly and carefully spraying up water on both sides of their car as they did.

The water was so powerful in some spots that it washed away parts of the road.

Residents describe the storm Friday night that caused all of this.

“I was sitting on the back porch and it thundered so loud that it literally shook the back porch,” said John Hansen.

Oconto County has issued a flood emergency until further notice. County officials tell the public to avoid driving into flooded roadways or around barricades. Roads may have collapsed under the water, water may be deeper than it appears, and can hide hazards such as sharp objects, washed out road

surfaces, electrical wires, chemicals, etc.

County officials note that just six inches of fast moving flood water can knock an adult off of their feet and 12 inches can sweep away a car. It can be difficult to estimate the depth of floodwater by just looking at it.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Department also announced on their Facebook page that Nicolet State Trail is Closed from Shawano Line Road to Suring. The Forest and Parks Department is working to repair the trail and make it safe again.

The county has closed several roads because of flooding hazards. These include:

CTH G at Highway 22n32

CTH K and CTH A; CTH A to Highway 22

CTH V and Highway 32 from Highway 32 to Tilman Road

Brock Road from Claywood to Claywood

Erickson Road

CTH A and Highway 32 from Highway 32 and CTH AG

CTH A and CTH B from West A to West M

Lee Lake Road between Brazeau Town Hall Road and CTH B

Charolais Road between Goatsville and CTH M

Benz Lake Lane

Behnke Lane

S. Porcupine Lake Road

The county also is warning the public that the following roads have standing water on them:

CTH C and Lower Road

CTH I and CTH A

East Groninger Street and South Kreuger Road

9800 Block Parkway Road

CTH B CTH ZZ

Highway 32 and Four Towns Road

CTH Z and CTH M

7800 Block Arndt Road

CTH K and Kelly Brook Court

Farin Lane

The Oconto County Health Department warns residents with private wells that may have been affected by floodwater to not use that water for cooking, drinking, bathing or handwashing.