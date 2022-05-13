OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – When night turned to day and the sun came out, residents all over Oconto County say they were shocked by what a Friday night storm left behind.
For William Grawien, the storm left behind several feet of water in his backyard destroying his garden.
“I was shocked, I’d never seen it where my whole garden was flooded,” said Grawien.
Water in the Little River behind his house spilled over into his backyard and into the roads around his house. Several roadways had standing water on them, cars had to go through slowly and carefully spraying up water on both sides of their car as they did.
The water was so powerful in some spots that it washed away parts of the road.
Residents describe the storm Friday night that caused all of this.
“I was sitting on the back porch and it thundered so loud that it literally shook the back porch,” said John Hansen.
Oconto County has issued a flood emergency until further notice. County officials tell the public to avoid driving into flooded roadways or around barricades. Roads may have collapsed under the water, water may be deeper than it appears, and can hide hazards such as sharp objects, washed out road
surfaces, electrical wires, chemicals, etc.
County officials note that just six inches of fast moving flood water can knock an adult off of their feet and 12 inches can sweep away a car. It can be difficult to estimate the depth of floodwater by just looking at it.
The Oconto County Sheriff’s Department also announced on their Facebook page that Nicolet State Trail is Closed from Shawano Line Road to Suring. The Forest and Parks Department is working to repair the trail and make it safe again.
The county has closed several roads because of flooding hazards. These include:
- CTH G at Highway 22n32
- CTH K and CTH A; CTH A to Highway 22
- CTH V and Highway 32 from Highway 32 to Tilman Road
- Brock Road from Claywood to Claywood
- Erickson Road
- CTH A and Highway 32 from Highway 32 and CTH AG
- CTH A and CTH B from West A to West M
- Lee Lake Road between Brazeau Town Hall Road and CTH B
- Charolais Road between Goatsville and CTH M
- Benz Lake Lane
- Behnke Lane
- S. Porcupine Lake Road
The county also is warning the public that the following roads have standing water on them:
- CTH C and Lower Road
- CTH I and CTH A
- East Groninger Street and South Kreuger Road
- 9800 Block Parkway Road
- CTH B CTH ZZ
- Highway 32 and Four Towns Road
- CTH Z and CTH M
- 7800 Block Arndt Road
- CTH K and Kelly Brook Court
- Farin Lane
The Oconto County Health Department warns residents with private wells that may have been affected by floodwater to not use that water for cooking, drinking, bathing or handwashing.