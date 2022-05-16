OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Oconto County experienced a downpour of rain throughout last week which caused for a Flood Emergency due to flooding and high waters.

While several roads were closed, many have since reopened and motorists are allowed to travel on those that were affected.

Some roads still remained closed, those being:

Brock Road in the Town of Maple Valley

CTH B, from west CTH A to west CTH M in the Town of Spruce

CTH A, from Buseman Road to CTH G in the Town of Maple Valley

Officials say CTH B and CTH A will be extended closures and should be expected to remain closed for a few weeks due to damages.

Oconto County deputies are advising the public to continue to avoid flooded areas alongside roads that are blocked off.

Due to the flooding, the Oconto County Public Health Divison is distributing free well water testing kits to residents affected by the flooding. Some well water has been contaminated due to heavy rain and flooding.

Local 5 will continue to monitor the situation in Oconto County and will bring you any updates when we receive them.