Oconto County: ‘Group of individuals’ arrested for making, selling, using methamphetamine

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says a group of individuals have been arrested for allegedly being involved in manufacturing, selling, and using methamphetamine in the community.

On Friday, September 6, deputies, along with local and state agencies, executed search warrants throughout the county following months of investigation.

Officials say the Oconto County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.

The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office anticipates more arrests.

Anyone with information on drug activity in the community is asked to call 920-834-6900.

Officials say they will release more information at a later day.

