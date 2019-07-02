Oconto County identifies victims from three separate crashes over previous week

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says three separate victims have been identified from three different vehicle crashes which occurred in the last week of June.

Officials have identified the victim of the motorcycle and tractor collision from June 26 as 31-year-old Jonathan Bruso of Abrams.

Authorities say a tractor and implement had pulled out of a field and was going west on County Highway D, when the rear of the implement was struck by the motorcyclist who was also heading west.

—

The victim of June 28’s rollover accident on Hwy 41/141 who was ejected from the vehicle has been identified as 71-year-old Kathleen Feldt from Green Bay.

Officials say the accident involved only one vehicle. Another occupant, a 73-year-old man from Green Bay, was transported to a local hospital after the accident.

—

Mark Roovers, 61, of Appleton, died after being struck on his motorcycle by a car in the town of Mountain on June 30.

The driver of the car was uninjured from the crash.