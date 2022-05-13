OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-Parts of Oconto County are under a flood emergency.

The county is under a flash flood warning until 1:15 a.m. Friday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Oconto County sheriff’s office writes that heavy rainfall has caused several roads to flood creating potentially dangerous conditions.

Those roads include:

Lee Lake Road between Brazeau Town Hall and County Road B

County Road V from Highway 32 south to Tillman Road, Town of Maple Valley.

County Road B from west County Road A to west County Road M

County Road A from Highway 32 to County Road G

Arndt Road between North Porcupine Lake Road and County Road B

County Road M between the Oconto River and Red Bank Road

County Road K from County Road A to County Road M

Erickson Road

Brock Road

CTH B north of STH 22

CTH K north of STH 22

CTH A, CTH G, HWY 32 north of Gillett

The sheriff’s office tells residents to avoid these roads and other roads that may have standing water on them.

They also said that the Oconto County Highway Department and Oconto County Sheriff’s Office will continue to monitor the flooded roadways throughout the night.