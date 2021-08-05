Oconto County issues ‘health alert’ as COVID cases quickly rise

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Oconto County Public health issued a health alert in response to the quickly rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

According to officials, Oconto County is at a high-level of community transmission of COVID-19. The county was at low transmission July 23 and moved to the high level one week later.

The CDC encourages everyone in areas with substantial or high community transmission to wear a mask while in an indoor public setting. There was no information in the release if the county plans to enforce or require people to wear masks.

The released mentioned the CDC guidelines.

The full statement was posted on the Oconto County Facebook page.

