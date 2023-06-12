(WFRV) – A 33-year-old Oconto County man will spend over 20 years behind bars for producing child pornography after a judge handed down his sentence last Friday.

Judge William Griesbach sentenced Rocky R. Sonkowsky to 260 months (21.6667 years) in federal prison for allegedly sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s infant child.

According to court records, in the summer of 2021, while babysitting his girlfriend’s infant child and changing the child’s diaper, Sonkowsky sexually assaulted the child and captured 21 images of the abuse on his smartphone.

The images were discovered when police began investigating Sonkowsky for his online activities, which included downloading child pornography and engaging in online communications with underage children.

When sentencing Sonkowsky, Judge Griesbach noted the horrendous nature of the crime and the horrific abuse of trust inherent in Sonkowsky’s criminal acts. Furthermore, the judge found a strong need to protect the public from Sonkowsky, a self-described pedophile.

Upon the completion of his prison sentence, the 33-year-old will spend the remainder of his life on supervised release. He will also have to register as a sex offender under state and federal law.

This case was investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, and the City of Oconto Police Department.