OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – A non-Wisconsin resident that tested positive for monkeypox was visiting Oconto County while they were contagious, and officials say that the risk of widespread transmission is ‘low’.

According to the Oconto County Health and Human Services, a non-Wisconsin resident reportedly tested positive for monkeypox. This was during a visit to Oconto County while they were contagious.

Officials did not release any additional details about the patient but said this was an isolated exposure. It was mentioned that there are no confirmed monkeypox cases in Wisconsin.

Oconto County Public Health and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are working to protect the health and safety of the community. Those who were exposed to the person have been contacted.

Officials say the risk of widespread transmission of monkeypox to the public is ‘low’. Monkeypox reportedly does not spread easily from person to person.

