OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Late last week Oconto County experienced major flooding, which may continue to cause inconveniences in the days ahead.

The Oconto County Public Health (OCPH) will provide free well water test kits to residents who need them, after locals with private wells were informed to take appropriate safety measures after the flooding occurred.

When a well has been flooded, bacteria and other harmful organisms can get into the water. The OCPH recommends that anyone with standing water in their yard tests their well.

Until the water is deemed safe, the OCPH suggests bottled water, tap water that has been boiled for one minute, or water from a well that was not flooded as alternatives.

The free test kits will be provided at the Spruce Town Hall on May 17, from 3-7 p.m.

Test kits will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis and limited to one per household.

A limited number of test kits will also be provided on May 18, at the Oconto County Courthouse from 7-9 a.m.

More information about how to test and disinfect wells can be found on the DHS’s website. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.