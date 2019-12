OCONTO CO., Wis. (WFRV ) — The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

13-year-old Lyric McGinnis was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6th in Kewaunee.

If anyone has any information you’re asked to contact the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office at (920)834-6900.