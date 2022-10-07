LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on Friday afternoon to provide further details into the double homicide that took place on October 2.

According to a release, the Oconto County Dispatch Center received a call just after 9:00 a.m. on Sunday saying that two people were unresponsive outside a home in the 1200 block of Melissa Boulevard in Little Suamico.

First responders found the bodies of a 75-year-old, Paul Brennan, and a 55-year-old, Lori Steinmetz, dead outside of the home. Deputies say that both Brennan and Lori Steinmetz were found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Oconto County Sheriff’s personnel identified a 27-year-old man, David Steinmetz as a person of interest related to the deaths. David Steinmetz is also from Little Suamico.

The release states that David Steinmetz was found a ‘short time later’ in the parking lot of Thompson’s Market in the City of Oconto. He was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held in the Oconto County Jail on a probation hold.

Deputies say that charges of two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide be forwarded to the Oconto County District Attorney’s Office against David Steinmetz.

Due to the investigation still being active, no further information was provided at this time.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted with the investigation by the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

Local 5 will continue to update this story when new information emerges.