OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two northeast Wisconsin residents were found dead on Sunday and the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference to discuss the double homicide.

The press conference will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the Oconto County Law Enforcement Center.

Authorities first notified the public to avoid an area in Little Suamico due to an ‘active call of service‘ on Sunday, October 2.

According to a release, the Oconto County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call about two people not breathing and with no pulse outside of a home in the 1200 block of Melissa Boulevard around 9 a.m. that Sunday.

Deputies say first responders found the bodies of a 75-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, both from Little Suamico, outside. A preliminary investigation determined the incident to be a double homicide.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office identified the person of interest as a 27-year-old man from Little Suamico. He was found a short time later in Oconto.

The investigation is still in the ‘early stages.’ Local 5 will continue to update this story when additional details are provided.