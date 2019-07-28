Oconto County storm residential resource center event

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WFRV) — A resource center is being setup for residents who are still reeling from the impact of the recent storm damage.

A one-stop shop of resources is being provided to community members in Oconto County. A multi-agency resource center (MARC) will be set up for residents over two days in Mountain.

Participating organizations including the American Red Cross, the Oconto County Dept. of Public Health, UW-Extension, Christian Food Pantry and many others are providing resources for crisis counseling, economic support/development and animal assistance.

The event will be held on Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. on both days. It will take place at the Mountain Community Center, 13412 Highways 32 and 64.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story