Oconto County storm residential resource center event

MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WFRV) — A resource center is being setup for residents who are still reeling from the impact of the recent storm damage.

A one-stop shop of resources is being provided to community members in Oconto County. A multi-agency resource center (MARC) will be set up for residents over two days in Mountain.

Participating organizations including the American Red Cross, the Oconto County Dept. of Public Health, UW-Extension, Christian Food Pantry and many others are providing resources for crisis counseling, economic support/development and animal assistance.

The event will be held on Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. on both days. It will take place at the Mountain Community Center, 13412 Highways 32 and 64.