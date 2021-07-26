Oconto County Tavern League offering $2k reward following recent break-ins

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Following some recent break-ins at local businesses in the Oconto County area, the Oconto County Tavern League is offering a reward to help find who is responsible.

According to a post made by the Oconto County Tavern League’s Facebook page, a $2,000 reward will be given for ‘the arrest, prosecution and conviction’ of the people responsible for break-ins at local businesses.

There was no information provided regarding which businesses were recently broken into, but in the comments of the post, someone mentioned the Abrams area.

Anyone with information regarding the break-ins is asked to call the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office at 920-834-6900.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.