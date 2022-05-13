(WFRV) – Residents in Oconto County with private wells are advised to take safety measures over possible contamination from recent flooding.

The Oconto County Department of Health and Human Services is informing residents with private wells to take appropriate safety measures. Thursday evening’s flooding could have impacted the wells.

Those who think their well could have been contaminated by floodwater are advised to not use water for cooking, drinking, bathing or handwashing.

Bottled water, tap water that is boiled for a minute or water from a well that was not flooded are possible alternatives.

More information about how to test and disinfect wells can be found on the DHS’s website. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.