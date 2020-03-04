Oconto County woman arrested for allegedly abusing children at in-home daycare

CHASE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Pulaski woman is now facing seven counts of neglecting a child after the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 12-week-old boy was being treated for a broken arm. According to the criminal complaint, the boy was allegedly injured at an in-home daycare at the home of 36-year-old Nicole Brewer.

On February 14, authorities say they were alerted by the Green Bay Police Department about the injured boy. The boy’s mother told the Sheriff’s Office that, on Feb. 12, Brewer had told her that the boy was more fussy than usual and had asked if he was colicky, according to the complaint.

On the day the boy’s parents brought him to the hospital, Brewer had noted that the boy’s “arm was swollen and started accusing his mother” of dropping the boy. According to the criminal complaint, the boy’s mother told authorities that x-rays of the boy’s arm showed it was fractured.

When authorities spoke with Brewer on Feb. 16, she told authorities the boy was “perfectly fine” on Feb. 12, the day Brewer asked the boy’s mother if he was colicky. She also denied having any idea about how the boy was injured.

Brewer went on to tell authorities that she never had a license for the daycare and that she had stopped advertising the daycare – “Ryan’s Rascals” – “does not advertise because of the complaints on her about having too many children at one time.”

According to the criminal complaint, Brewer also denied knowing about a “report filed that a dog had bitten a child and one report that a child received a large cut to his head” as well as a “report that a child received a large cut to his head.”

When asked about the child – later identified as the brother of the 12-week-old boy – allegedly bit by a dog, Brewer told authorities the child had been playing by a coffee table and received a “gash by his eyebrow.” While speaking on the phone with the parents about the child’s injury, another child at the daycare stated the child was bitten by a dog. Another child told Brewer the child was knocked over by a dog, causing the child to hit his head on a table.

When investigators asked Brewer about the second report, Brewer “stated that she had no idea what they were talking about,” but then stated “that the dog bite and the gash on the eye were the same story.”

Investigators asked her about a second incident in which “the children were not supervised and something happened to them,” referencing an incident when the same child was reported to have marks on his neck. Brewer explained the child had a bib around his neck and was trying to get it off, causing red marks to appear.

During their investigation, authorities say Brewer “was not honest about” incidents with four children. Brewer told investigators officials with the state had been at her residence “two times maybe three” because of complaints that she has more children than she is allowed to.

When asked how Brewer kept records of children under her care sustaining injuries, Brewer stated she keeps no records, but added that she tells the parents “immediately if the injury happens to a child while in her care.” When investigators asked Brewer why she did not notify the 12-week-old boy’s parents about his swollen arm until they picked him up, Brewer replied: “I guess yes I should have called right away.”

Brewer also told authorities that she does not claim the income she receives for watching the children, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators spoke with the parents of the 12-year-old boy about the injuries both of their sons allegedly sustained at Brewer’s daycare. When authorities ask the mother of the boys if Brewer had contacted her about the neck injury allegedly caused by a bib, the mother said Brewer did not tell her about the marks until they were leaving the daycare.

On Feb. 21, investigators spoke with the mother of another child who was allegedly injured while in Brewer’s care. The mother, according to the complaint, told authorities that Brewer had texted her to “face-time me ASAP.” When the woman did, Brewer reportedly showed her “a cut above” her son’s left eye. Brewer allegedly told the woman that twins at the daycare had told Brewer that “the dog had either bitten or scratched” the 3-year-old boy. When Brewer brought the boy to the hospital where his mother worked, the mother says Brewer told her that her son had “hit his head on a coffee table while she was” in the kitchen. This incident reportedly occurred in July.

The mother also told authorities that Brewer would, at times, record videos in an upstairs room as part of a makeup sale. According to the criminal complaint, Brewer would record those videos while the children were downstairs.

At the end of February, another set of parents told investigators that Brewer had advertised on Facebook that she was “a licensed and certified daycare.” The parents say they did not learn Brewer had lied until after they started having some concerns. When the parents expressed concerns about unsafe playground equipment that allegedly lacked means of preventing children from falling, Brewer allegedly told them, “if they fall then the kids will learn.”

On the day the parents say they stopped using Brewer’s daycare, Brewer called the mother to tell her that they needed to pick up their son “immediately because he was so sick he was throwing up.” According to the criminal complaint, when the father picked up their two children, both were in the highchairs they were placed in nearly three hours prior. Their son was reportedly “covered in puke” and their daughter “was still in the same diaper” she was dropped off in.

One parent told investigators Brewer had “at least 16 to 20 kids” at one point with no one there to help her. The parent also told authorities that Brewer would allegedly lock children in a room, called “the nap room,” so she “would not have to deal with those children.” The mother’s child reportedly became afraid of rooms with closed doors and those with the lights turned off. Those fears, according to the mother, did not occur until her son was at Brewer’s daycare throughout 2018.

Another parent told investigators that there was an above-ground pool at Brewer’s residence. At times, there would reportedly be some children in the house while others were in the pool. The mother told investigators that Brewer had put her 2-year-old daughter in the pool and stated “she did not understand” why the girl cries every time she was put in the pool. When the mother explained it was the first time her daughter was in the pool, Brewer told her she had to hold another child in the pool and her daughter would “have to deal with it.”

According to the criminal complaint, one parent told investigators about an incident in which Brewer had had her 8-month-old daughter in a highchair, covered with a blanket. When asked about it, Brewer said the girl had been “screaming so much she had to restrain her.” Brewer had also reportedly spanked children and driven them around without telling parents. Brewer’s son also reportedly took children “somewhere without her permission.”

Another parent reported that her 15-month-old child had to be taken to the hospital after allegedly sustaining bruising to their head at Brewer’s daycare. Brewer had told the mother that her child might have hit her head on the crib, which the mother told authorities she did not believe. The child also reportedly became uncomfortable when her parents would change her diaper. The mother told authorities this did not happen before the child was at Brewer’s daycare.

Brewer, according to the complaint, would cover the mouths and noses of infants when they would cry. During another incident, a mother says she arrived to pick up some of her child’s belongs and Brewer was not home, despite there being “at least five kids at the residence.”

According to court documents, Brewer is scheduled to appear in Oconto County Court on March 12.

