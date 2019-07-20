Oconto Electric power outages could last up to four days

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) — Following severe weather Friday evening, Oconto Electric Cooperative (OEC) says its service territory was severely damaged.

Jack Pardy, OEC line superintendent, says, “North of Hwy 64 near White Potato Lake and Shay Lake are the areas that were most affected. We have brought in additional crews from the Oconto Falls Municipal Utility and from Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative to help us restore power in a timelier manner.”

Pardy goes on to say it could be up to four days until some areas are restored with power.