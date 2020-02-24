NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Oconto Falls boy receives trip to Brewers Spring Training, throws out opening pitch against Padres

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Video and photos courtesy Aurora Health Care

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WFRV) – An Oconto Falls boys capped off a once-in-a-lifetime experience in Arizona during Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training on Sunday.

Ten-year-old Evan Petersen was surprised with a trip to the Brewers Spring Training last month, courtesy of Aurora Health Care and the Brewers.

Petersen, who was born with a form of muscular dystrophy, threw out the opening pitch during Sunday’s game against the San Diego Padres.

During the fourth inning, Petersen brought fans along the first baseline to their feet while leading the t-shirt toss.

Petersen and his family received a behind the scenes tour with Lorenzo Cain, were surprised with personalized jerseys in the locker room, tossed pitches to Josh Hader, spent time with Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun, and posed for a photo with the team.

The Brewers fell to the Padres, 7-2.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories