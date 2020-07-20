Oconto Falls man dead after vehicle leaves roadway, strikes several trees

TOWN OF STILES, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oconto Falls man is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Oconto County on Sunday.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call for a crash on Stiles Road east of US 141 in the Town of Stiles shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says they found the vehicle in a wooded area. Authorities determined the vehicle, driven by a 57-year-old Oconto Falls man, was traveling west on Stiles Road when it failed to negotiate a curve, entered the ditch, and struck several trees.

The man died at the scene due to injuries sustained during the accident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

