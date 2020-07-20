NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Oconto Falls man dead after vehicle leaves roadway, strikes several trees

TOWN OF STILES, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oconto Falls man is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Oconto County on Sunday.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call for a crash on Stiles Road east of US 141 in the Town of Stiles shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says they found the vehicle in a wooded area. Authorities determined the vehicle, driven by a 57-year-old Oconto Falls man, was traveling west on Stiles Road when it failed to negotiate a curve, entered the ditch, and struck several trees.

The man died at the scene due to injuries sustained during the accident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

