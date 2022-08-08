Oconto Falls motel has money stolen from quarter pusher machine

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – One motel in Oconto Falls says it isn’t letting a couple of thieves stop them from running its business after an incident involving a quarter pusher machine.

The Coachlight Inn Motel posted on its Facebook about an incident where three people reportedly stole all the money inside a quarter pusher machine. A formal complaint with local police has reportedly been filed.

In the post, it mentions that the quarter pusher machine was picked up during a road trip. Other vending machines were also reportedly scooped up.

The suspects reportedly tipped the machine over and took all the money inside it. The incident happened on the evening of August 3.

Multiple pictures were posted, some of which show three people gathered around the machine and pulling it forward. In addition to photos of the suspects, a picture showed the machine near empty.

Even though the suspects were able to take money from the machine, it is not going to stop Coachlight Inn Motel from ruining the joy of running their business.

It hurts to put time, effort, and money into something for other people to enjoy just to get taken advantage of. But, we don’t have to let their selfishness sour our joy in running our business. And we won’t! Coachlight Inn Motel

A separate post showed that people stopped by and donated quarters for the machine. Local 5 will have more on this story.