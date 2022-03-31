OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are trying to find a 34-year-old who was last seen near ST Paper in Oconto Falls.

The Oconto Falls Police Department posted on Facebook about a missing 34-year-old. Jason Samsa has reportedly not been heard from since 10:30 p.m. on March 30.

Samsa is described as 5’11” weighing 185 pounds with short brown hair. He was last seen near ST Paper.

Photo courtesy of Oconto Falls Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact 920-834-6900. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.