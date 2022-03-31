OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are trying to find a 34-year-old who was last seen near ST Paper in Oconto Falls.
The Oconto Falls Police Department posted on Facebook about a missing 34-year-old. Jason Samsa has reportedly not been heard from since 10:30 p.m. on March 30.
Samsa is described as 5’11” weighing 185 pounds with short brown hair. He was last seen near ST Paper.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 920-834-6900. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.