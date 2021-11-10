Oconto Falls School District proposes $49.9M referendum

Oconto Falls, WI (WFRV) – Oconto Falls School District administrators have been working alongside a tasks force to create a new referendum that would address issues with their schools’ facilities.



The district has been working on the proposed $49.9 million referendum for five years. The referendum would allow them to build a new middle school on a 100-acre lot, the district purchased. It also would create a financial budget to fix roofing issues, heating system issues, as well as allow them to buy new windows and doors. Superintendent Dean Hess says the district deferring most of their building maintenance has created issues, that the referendum can fix.

In 2017, the district approved an occupational referendum that helped them keep some of their school programs. This capital referendum would go directly to the district and help them fund maintenance and renovate some of their schools.



The district currently has about 1,600 students and Superintendent Hess says he wants to sure his students have a great classroom environment.





Community members can expect to receive a survey about the referendum in the mail around November 19th. Residents will be able to give their feedback as well as get a look at the details of the referendum.



Administrators will take the community’s surveys and present them before the school board. If the school board approves the capital referendum, then it will go to the ballot where residents will have the final say.

If the $49.9 million referendum makes it through the final steps, residents can expect to see a mill rate increase. Superintendent Hess says, “The impact will be less than 10 cents per $1,000 of property value which means if someone owns a $100,000 home; they can anticipate their mill rate to increase by $10.”