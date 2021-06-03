Oconto Falls woman faces 10 years in prison for lying when buying gun

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oconto Falls woman could face ten years in prison for allegedly misleading a worker at Dunham’s Sports when she purchased a firearm.

According to authorities, 29-year-old Amber Bayer claimed that she was buying a 9mm firearm for herself when she was actually buying the firearm for someone else. The actual purchase happened on or about December 4, 2020, at Dunham’s Sports in Marinette.

If convicted, Bayer faces up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

There was no information on who Bayer allegedly was buying the gun for.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Marinette Police Department, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Menominee (Michigan) Police Department.

It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.