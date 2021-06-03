NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Oconto Falls woman faces 10 years in prison for lying when buying gun

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oconto Falls woman could face ten years in prison for allegedly misleading a worker at Dunham’s Sports when she purchased a firearm.

According to authorities, 29-year-old Amber Bayer claimed that she was buying a 9mm firearm for herself when she was actually buying the firearm for someone else. The actual purchase happened on or about December 4, 2020, at Dunham’s Sports in Marinette.

If convicted, Bayer faces up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

There was no information on who Bayer allegedly was buying the gun for.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Marinette Police Department, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Menominee (Michigan) Police Department.

It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3

One-on-One: Clint Kriewaldt returns as Freedom football coach

Chuck Thielmann Dock Spiders

Kimberly beats Neenah in softball

Leah Kocken Breaking Records