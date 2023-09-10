OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – It may only be the beginning of September, but a family in Oconto is already gearing up for Halloween.

What started as a few Halloween props 9 years ago has grown into an elaborate display of smoking skulls, talking statues, a light show, and more put on by the Diedrich family.

“When people started coming by and saying stuff to us when we’re outside, that feeling made it all grow. It made me want to do more,” Jeff Diedrich says.

The Diedrichs have spent thousands of dollars on the display. It also does not come together overnight. It takes about 40 hours collectively to make it all happen. That is why they start putting up decor at the start of September.

Diedrich says, “It’s a lot of work, but I really enjoy putting all the lights up and doing all that wiring. All the troubleshooting is actually kind of fun for me.”

For the light show, people can turn on their radio and watch the lights follow along to the music. The first show is on September 29th from dusk until 10 pm. The Diedrichs will continue doing shows Friday-Sunday until Christmas, in which they switch out decorations.

Jeff’s wife Amy says, “My favorite is when the kids actually come here for trick-or-treating to see all their little faces.”

The idea for the display was originally Amy’s idea, but Jeff took it to the next level.

“It’s nice bonding time and our daughter did help a lot this year. It is nice to spend that time as a family together,” Amy says.

So if you’re looking for some Halloween family fun, make sure you check out the nightmares on Third Street.